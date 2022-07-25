Local Soccer

Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane
Digital manager Phakaaathi
1 minute read
25 Jul 2022
11:47 am

Swallows sign ex-Kaizer Chiefs ‘Mosquito’

Khaya Ndubane

The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Birds.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thato Makua has joined Swallows FC (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Swallows have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

ALSO READ: Chiefs beat Stellenbosch to lift Diski Shield title

Swallows on Monday announced the signing of Thato “Mosquito” Makua, who spent years at the Chiefs development teams and also played in the Diski Challenge for Amakhosi.

“Swallows FC have secured the signature of Thato Makua. Mosquito was previously in the books of Kaizer Chiefs development teams, we welcome him to the Nest,” read a tweet from Swallows.

The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Birds with an option to renew.

He becomes Swallows’ fifth signing of the current transfer period with the club having previously announced the arrivals of Thakasani Mbanjwa, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Keegan Allan and Waseem Isaacs.

All the players have signed two-year deals with Swallows with option for renewals.

Read more on these topics