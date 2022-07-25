Swallows sign ex-Kaizer Chiefs ‘Mosquito’

Khaya Ndubane

Swallows have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.



ALSO READ: Chiefs beat Stellenbosch to lift Diski Shield title



Swallows on Monday announced the signing of Thato “Mosquito” Makua, who spent years at the Chiefs development teams and also played in the Diski Challenge for Amakhosi.



“Swallows FC have secured the signature of Thato Makua. Mosquito was previously in the books of Kaizer Chiefs development teams, we welcome him to the Nest,” read a tweet from Swallows.



The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Birds with an option to renew.



He becomes Swallows’ fifth signing of the current transfer period with the club having previously announced the arrivals of Thakasani Mbanjwa, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Keegan Allan and Waseem Isaacs.



All the players have signed two-year deals with Swallows with option for renewals.