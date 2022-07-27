Kgoale overwhelmed by support for Banyana after Wafcon glory

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Family, friends and fans packed the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday to welcome Bafana Bafana following their Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) victory in Morocco last weekend.



Banyana striker Nomvula Kgoale was overwhelmed by the support as people danced and sang for the team in celebration for their achievement.

“I am just lost for words. People came out in their numbers to welcome us back home and to congratulate us for winning the tournament. Everyone loves Banyana and we saw that today (Tuesday). It is very touching to see that winning the Wafcon has made a lot of people happy. It is a great feeling and we appreciate the support that we are getting from everyone,” said Kgoale.



Kgoale, who lost her voice while singing, was happy to see her father in the crowd to support her and her teammates.

“Winning the tournament has been a long time coming and we have been called bridesmaids for a very long time now. I hope that will stop now and going forward we are going to make sure that we make our fans proud. My dad is somewhere in the crowd and I saw how happy he is. He sent me a message telling me that he is very proud of me and I appreciate his support, my whole family supports me.”

From ordinary citizens, celebrities, to government officials, they all gave Banyana a hero’s welcome at the airport.

With a huge presence of police to control the cheering crowd who were eager to take selfies with their favourite players, Banyana players made some time for their fans while showing off their medals.