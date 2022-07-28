‘They look good,’ says Zwane on Chiefs’ new recruits

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane is confident that Kaizer Chiefs will be a better team when they return to competitive action in early August.

Zwane will be guiding Chiefs for the first time as permanent head coach this coming season. He has had a solid four weeks of preseason so far. And there is still a further week until the start of the season.



Chiefs begin their DStv Premiership campaign away at Royal AM on 6 August.

“Our preseason has gone well so far. We managed to see the new players and they look good,” said Zwane on Ukhozi FM on Wednesday evening.

“They are still trying to adapt because as you know at a team like Chiefs the pressure is always high.

“We are trying to help them adapt and understand what they must expect from the supporters and what is expected of them.

“It has been a long time since our supporters had any joy. It is now up to us as the technical team to make sure we bring back the joy so they can be proud like the supporters of other teams.

“We have played a few practise matches just to see how far we are in terms of fitness. It has gone well and fortunately we have not had any injuries except for (Phathutshedzo) Nange and (Kamohelo) Mahlatsi.

“But Mahlatsi has been cleared and will start training with the team on Thursday.

“It looks promising. But as you know, practice matches are not at the same level as competitive games. For now, things are good.

“And we are now ready for the start of the season so we can see where we really are,” added Mangethe (his clan name) as Zwane is sometimes referred to.

On the new players, Zwane explained why they signed Zitha Khwinika who was rather a surprise signing considering the team looked well balanced at the back.

“We brought in Zitha Khwinika, he is a player who grew up in the Kaizer Chiefs development. He was loaned out until he was released.

“But we continued to monitor him at the various clubs he has played at. We saw that in terms of understanding the Chiefs culture he is up there.”