AmaZulu snap up former Kaizer Chiefs defender

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

AmaZulu FC have finally made their decision on former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, with the club confirming his signing on Monday.

ALSO READ: Hunt puts pressure on SuperSport to sign Parker

Mphahlele has been training with AmaZulu for some time and he even featured for the club in a pre-season friendly tournament the KwaZulu-Natal’s Premier Cup.

Mphahlele joins Usuthu after he was released by Amakhosi at the end of June, having spent six years with the Naturena-based outfit. The veteran defender struggled for game time last season only managing to make 15 appearances.

“It’s official. @Ramaross305 has joined Usuthu Family. Welcome to AmaZulu Football Club, Rama,” wrote the club.

The 32-year-old defender will bring a vast amount of experience at the back for AmaZulu and he will be fighting for a starting place at centre-back with Abboubaker Mobara, Thendo Mukumela, Veluyuke Zulu, Samkelo Magwaza and Sandile Khumalo.

Mphahlele’s experience will be vital for Usuthu, who lost a key member of the squad and trusted defender Tapelo Xoki, who has since joined Orlando Pirates.

AmaZulu have made over 10 new signings for this season, this is after the team parted ways with 15-players at the end of last term.

Coached by Brandon Truter, the former Swallows mentor, will be happy with the squad he has assembled so far, with the club aiming for a successful campaign and finishing in the top two on the league table like they did two seasons ago.

With players like Mphahlele, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Ethan Brooks and Maluleka at the club, the AmaZulu technical staff and management will be hoping for a fruitful campaign after last season’s disappointments.