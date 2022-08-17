McCarthy will be head coach of EPL club one day – Mpengesi

Ntokozo Gumede

English Premier League side Manchester United might have only managed to score just one goal in the league this season, but this does not take away from the efforts of Benni McCarthy, says Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi.



WATCH: Musk says tweet about buying Manchester United was a joke

McCarthy joined the Red Devils at the start of the season as their strikers’ coach, but Mpengesi, who is a known admirer of the former Bafana Bafana forward, reckons that McCarthy will bag himself a top job in England as time goes by.

“It’s obviously good to see him reaching that level. Manchester is one of the biggest clubs in the world and if you are working for them whether as a kit man or a bus driver, it is a big achievement,” said Mpengesi.

“I see him becoming a head coach of one of the English Premiership teams and through him he will be able to promote and recommend some of our South African talent. He has done well as a player and now he is doing well as a coach. We are all proud and we wish him well,” he added.

McCarthy’s status as a legendary striker is well documented in South African football history and across the globe as he is still the all-time leading goal scorer at Bafana with 31 goals.



The former FC Porto goal-getter also netted twice in the Uefa Champions League of 2004, to knock out his current employers United, when Porto was coached by Jose Mourinho.



About three years later, McCarthy was at Blackburn Rovers and he outscored Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the golden boot, with 18 strikes against Ronaldo’s 17.



McCarthy now mentors Ronaldo in the training ground.

“He is coaching the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, what else can one ask for? I also want to congratulate AmaZulu and Cape Town City for putting him on the map,” said Mpengesi.