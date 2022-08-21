SuperSport remain winless after Pirates stalemate

Ntokozo Gumede

The script of Gavin Hunt’s return to SuperSport United is not going quite as he and the club’s management imagined as he is still looking for a first win in the DStv Premiership

SuperSport were held to a goalless draw by Orlando Pirates on Sunday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. This was Hunt’s fourth game following a draw to Chippa United and losses to TS Galaxy and AmaZulu.

Apart from Orlando Pirates booing Bienvenu Eva Nga and calling for him to be substituted, there was pretty much nothing that exciting that occurred in the opening half between SuperSport United and the Buccaneers.

While the first stanza had very little action in front of both ends, the script of the second half panned out a bit different as Pirates played with more determination and made quite a number of moves forward.

The first notable entry into George Chigova’s box was when Nga took a shot in the 50th minute but Chigova was up to the task as he parried the ball into safety.

Not too soon after, Deon Hotto, who caused a lot of trouble down SuperSport’s right flank, did well to dribble past Siyabonga Nhlapho to create some space for a shot. Chigova was in the mood again as he pulled another fine save and this time the rebound fell to Vincent Pule who ballooned his effort over the mark.