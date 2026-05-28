Oscarine Masuluke leads player exodus at Stellenbosch FC

Former Orlando Pirates defenders Wayde Jooste and Olisa Ndah have also been released by Stellies.

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the departure of a number of players following the expiration of contracts and loan agreements.



Among the notable exits is experienced goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke and former Orlando Pirates defenders Wayde Jooste and Olisa Ndah.



In a statement, the Cape WInelands club extended their heartfelt gratitude to all of the departing players for their services.



“Stellenbosch Club will bid farewell to several players who are set to depart the Club upon the expiration of their respective contracts and loan agreements,” read the club statement.

“Long-serving goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt will trade his gloves for a backroom role at Stellenbosch FC after confirming his retirement earlier this month. The 39-year-old will now serve as a goalkeeper coach for the Club’s Youth Academy, Reserves, and Ladies teams.

“Oscarine Masuluke will also depart after three seasons with the Maroons, during which he made 30 appearances across all competitions, while fellow goalkeeper Dejean Ah Shene is similarly among those whose contracts have not been renewed for the 2026-27 season.

“Thabo Moloisane and Athenkosi Mcaba‘s departures have previously been confirmed, but the defensive duo will be joined by Nigeria international Kazie Enyinnaya, Wayde Jooste, Olisa Ndah, and Khomotjo Lekoloane on the departures list.

“Enyinnaya and Lekoloane both made more than 50 appearances for the Club, while Jooste and Ndah leave after shorter stints, having both arrived at the midway point of last season as reinforcements for Stellies’ domestic and continental campaigns.

“Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC will also bid farewell to Tshegofatso Mabasa, Asekho Tiwani, and Kobamelo Kodisang, whose loan spells in the Winelands have come to an end. We wish to thank them and their respective parent clubs for their service over the course of the season.

“Finally, development graduate Kyle Jurgens has completed a transfer to Durban City after the newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions exercised an option in his loan agreement to make his move permanent.

“The club extends its heartfelt gratitude to all of the departing players for their services to Stellenbosch FC and wishes them every success in their future endeavours.”