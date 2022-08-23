PODCAST: Mhango and Mntambo show Pirates what they are missing

Phakaaathi Reporter

While Orlando Pirates were failing to hit the proverbial cow’s behind with a banjo on Sunday against SuperSport United, Gabadinho Mhango and Linda Mntambo were both among the goals in this weekend’s DStv Premiership action.

In this week’s Ballz to the Wall podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with soccer writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discuss Pirates’ perennial woes in front of goal, as well as Kaizer Chiefs’ win at Richards Bay, Sundowns’ draw with Sekhukhune, and AmaZulu’s surge to the top of the table.



Please note that this podcast was recorded before the midweek top flight games. You can listen to the Ballz to the Wall podcast right here: