Pirates coach anticipating a tough match against Sundowns

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says meeting Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the MTN8 will be interesting, and that it will be a difficult match after the sides were drawn against each other on Monday.

The Pirates coach steered the team to the last four of the MTN8 tournament after they knocked out Royal AM in the quarterfinals at Chatsworth Stadium last weekend.

Meeting Sundowns, Riveiro knows that his troops will be up against a very strong team, but he promises that his team will be ready to compete once they begin with the first leg of the tournament on 1 October at Orlando Stadium.

“It’s going to be an interesting duel, I think we still have about one month in between before we play the game. So, it’s difficult to estimate how good the teams are going to be in terms of fitness and confidence. But basically, I think it is going to be an attractive match for the fans. There will be plenty of emotions with two good teams, a pitch full of quality players from each side,” said the Bucs mentor.

“It’s probably going to be decided in the second game. So, my prediction is that it is going to be an equally competitive game and hopefully with lots of goals and emotions. But we are very motivated to go to the end of the game. Once you’re in the semifinals you can expect any opponents and we got the good ones, but we will be ready to be a good side when the time comes.”

Sundowns, meanwhile, reached this stage of the tournament after they eliminated neighbours SuperSport United 2-0.

Looking at the meeting between the two sides, the Brazilians are probably the favourites to go to the final and to ultimately llift the trophy for the second season in a row.