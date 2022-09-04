Maritzburg on the spot to pip Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates failed to return to the top of the DStv Premiership table after they were defeated 1-0 by Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Zwane’s Chiefs blow hot and cold, but look to be on right path

Pirates were desperate to continue with their winning momentum, but it was not to be on the day as they once again created a number of good chances, only to end up being defeated, giving Maritzburg their second win of the season.

The Buccaneers now sit in third place on the log with 11 points, while the Team of Choice jumped to ninth spot after seven games.

Pirates had a good start to the match with a couple of scoring chances, while Maritzburg looked to be struggling.

In the 20th minute, the game came to a stop after flood lights went off at the stadium, but it resumed after 10 minutes.

The Soweto giants suffered a huge blow, after winger Vincent Pule was added to the club’s injury list after being stretched off the field and he was replaced by Zakhele Lepasa.

In the 45th minute, Maritzburg had a good chance through Tumelo Njoti, but Bucs keeper Richard Ofori made a good save, before the Bucs keeper made another good stop to prevent Amadou Soukouna from scoring.

Pirates once again had a good start in the game in the scond half, with chances falling for Innocent Maela, whose header just went inches wide. Lepasa missed the best chance of the game with only the keeper to beat in the 64th minute, but his attempt went wide.

The home team would eventually go on to take the lead in the game after Olisa Ndah fouled Siboniso Conco inside the box. Amadou Soukouna took the responsibility and scored from the spot.