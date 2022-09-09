Briliant Sam-Sam steers Banyana to Cosafa Cup final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana edged Namibia 1-0 in a Cosafa Women’s Championship semifinal clash at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Gallants insist Chiefs game will go ahead

Lithemba Sam-Sam, who came on as a second half substitute, was the hero for the host nation, with her goal being the only one for the match.

Banyana had struggled to get past a firm defensive play of Namibia, which denied the South African attackers a goal and absorbed the pressure for the most part of the match.

Banyana should have went in the lead earlier in the match following a goal-mouth scramble in the Nambia box, but Busisiwe Ndimeni’s shot from close range was saved by Namibian keeper Melissa Matheus.

The home side were creating a number of chances, with some great play by Sphumelele Shamase, who was one of the key players for Banyana’s attacks.



At the other end, Namibia’s captain Zenatha Coleman was always dangerous when she had the ball, with the midfielder always looking to catch South Africa on a counter, but her efforts were fruitless, with the battle in midfield proving to be difficult for her.

The game went into the break with the two nations unable to find the back of the net.



With a spot in the final up for grabs, the second half was likely to see both sides going hard on each in search for a goal.

But, once again, it was Banyana who were looking likely to score with the home team continuing to create more chances at goals.



Banyana’s experienced players Nothando Vilakazi and Koketso Tlailane combined well to try and get something for Banyana, but the Namibian defence remained solid, with Vilakazi’s powerful shot blocked just after 60 minutes.

After knocking numerous times to try and score a goal, Sam-Sam final got the all important goal for Banyana to make it 1-0, as she registered her fourth goal at the tournament.



Banyana will play against Zambia in the final at the same venue on Sunday.