Okon has a chance to make a case for the Bafana defence

'I've been working hard because this is where I've always wanted to be,' said the Bafana defender.

It isn’t rocket science to say that at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, if Bafana Bafana are to do well, they are going to need a solid defence.

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Hugo Broos’ side already have proof of how that can impact a tournament performance, their third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals built on a solid foundation.

That blueprint continued through the qualifiers for the 2026 Fifa World Cup as Bafana conceded just five goals in ten matches.

Bafana defensive wobbles

But it fell slightly to pieces in the AFCON finals in Morocco at the end of last year. Bafana conceded at least once in every single game they played in Morocco, eventually knocked out by Cameroon in the last 16.

While the emergence of young centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi is an undoubted bonus, his partnership with Siyabonga Ngezana at the heart of the Bafana defence was not as stable as, for example, that between Grant Kekana and Mothobi Mvala at the 2023 AFCON.

With Ngezana injured and his recovery for the World Cup in doubt, there is a clear opportunity for someone to stake a claim to be a permanent partner for Mbokazi in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

22 year-old Hanover 96 defender Ime Okon has been given the opportunity to do exactly that in the two friendlies against Panama.

Bafana will play Panama on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, and again in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Okon first shot to prominence in a SuperSport United shirt, and believes the move to Germany’s second-tier this season has helped him grow as a player.

“It’s quite aggressive, the football in Germany I’ve had to adapt quickly and it’s helped (to) improve my game, (to) improve my intensity,” said Okon this week.

Okon – ‘I’ve been working hard’

Okon made his debut for Bafana at the 2025 Cosafa Cup, even scoring against Zimbabwe. But that is used very much a tournament for up-and-coming players by Bafana, even with a different head coach to regular incumbent Hugo Broos.

This will be Broos’ first chance to work with Okon, and decide if he has what it takes to step up a level.

“I’ve been working hard because this is where I’ve always wanted to be. I believe everything falls into place when you keep working hard,” added Okon, who has a South African mother and Nigerian father.

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“Nothing has really changed. The goals are still the same. I have personal ambitions, and this is one of them. I’m just going to keep pushing and working hard to achieve everything I’ve set out to.”