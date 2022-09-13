Banyana continue World Cup preparations with Australia friendly

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup continue to intensify for Banyana Banyana, with another exciting friendly match against Australia coming up for coach Desiree Ellis’ African champions in London next month.



Ellis’ troops will face Australia close on the heels of Banyana’s recent assignment against the Brazilian women’s team in two friendly internationals in Johannesburg and Durban.



Brazil beat Banyana 3-0 and 6-0, giving the team a taste of the high standard the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions will be facing at the World Cup, set to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.



Ellis is excited about the next friendly match, with the head coach having been promised high-profile matches to help Banyana prepare for the global tournament.



The Banyana mentor thanked the South African Football Association (Safa) for organising the match against Australia and says the team is looking forward to the game.



“This is very exciting news, and another opportunity to play against a top nation.



Australia are the co-hosts of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup along with New Zealand. Coming so soon after playing against Brazil, this gives us an opportunity to rectify our mistakes as well as test and challenge us.



“It is another opportunity for an improved performance and for players to raise their hands,” Ellis told Safa.net.



“We are really excited. We say thank you to Safa and Sasol. They said they would get us opponents to prepare for the World Cup and what a start to our preparations. We are really looking forward to this fantastic game.”



This will be a first-ever meeting between the South Africans and Australia, who are ranked 12th in the Fifa women’s world rankings.



Following the heavy loss to Brazil, Banyana will now have a chance to redeem themselves.