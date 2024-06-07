Agent confirms Mbatha’s move to Pirates

‘No, he will be at Pirates,’ Makaab responded when asked by a follower if Mbatha is headed back to United.

Thalente Mbatha’s agent Mike Makaab has all but confirmed the midfielder’s move to Orlando Pirates. The 24-year-old spent the second half of the 2023-2024 season with the Buccaneers on loan from SuperSport United.

He put in some eye-catching performances for the Soweto giants to warrant a permanent switch to the black and white of Pirates from the blue army. Matsatsantsa a Piroti and Pirates are yet to officially confirm the deal.

However, his agent Makaab of Prosport International took to social media platform X, formerly known as twitter to respond to a question about Mbatha’s future on Thursday. His post gave a strong indication that Mbatha is not going back to SuperSport after impressing the powers that be at Pirates.

The former Highlands Park player has formed a great partnership with Makhehlene Makhaula in the middle of the park. He explained why their combination has been beneficial for the Sea Robbers towards the end of last season.

“We come back a long way because I was groomed under him. I got to Johannesburg in 2019 and I found him at Highlands Park,” Mbatha said.

“I could say that he’s a person that really groomed me because he used to give me lift when I was staying at the club house. I think the combinations started from there because we already knew each other and how we play.”

The energetic midfielder has also made it public that he preferred to remain with the back-to-back Nedbank Cup champions after an impressive man of the match performance in the win against Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.