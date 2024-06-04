Local Soccer

4 Jun 2024

Orlando Pirates announce another player departure

Pirates are expected to release more players this month.

Orlando Pirates have released Fortune Makaringe (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Fortune Makaringe has become the latest player to leave Orlando Pirates as the club continues to release players in order to open space for new arrivals.

ALSO READ: Mbatha unsure of Pirates future as loan spell ends

On Monday, Pirates confirmed the departure of Cameroon striker Souaibou Marou and on Tuesday the Buccaneers announced that Makaringe’s time at the club had come to an end.

The 30-year-old midfielder leaves Pirates after spending just under five seasons with the club having joined the Buccaneers from Maritzburg United in July 2019.

Phakaaathi reported on Monday that Pirates are set to release more players with Makaringe being one of them and now the club has confirmed his departure.  

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Fortune Makaringe will be leaving the club,” read a statement from Pirates.

“Following four incredible seasons and over 140 matches, our journey with the 31-year-old midfielder has come to an end.

“Words cannot fully express our gratitude and appreciation for Makaringe. Throughout his time with us, he consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and discipline.

“The club will always be grateful for his contribution and wishes him nothing but the best in his future endeavours.”

ALSO READ: Monare set to leave Pirates as contract expires

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Pirates are expected to release more players this month.

The likes of Kermit Erasmus, Katlego Otladisa, Zakhele Lepasa, Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Thabang Monare and Bandile Shandu are all expected to leave Pirates. 

