Pirates star Mbatha and his agent refute drinking allegations

Mbatha has missed Pirates’ last two matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Baroka.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha and his agent Mike Makaab have dismissed reports that the midfielder turned up for training under the influence of alcohol.

After Mbatha missed Pirates’ last two matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Baroka, reports emerged suggesting that he was suspended by the club after reporting to training while drunk.



However, in a video posted on social media, Mbatha laughed off the allegations and claimed that the reports are coming from people who want to ruin his career.



“They say I am not training; you listen to everything. I just came back from training now, people can say whatever about me, but I’m coming from training. You guys will see me against Golden Arrows.



“I guess the person who said this knows better, maybe he is the one who hired me, or he owns the club. You see when you are doing well, people will always want to do things to bring you down.

“What I want to say, guys, is that I am from training, and in the past matches, I was injured, even the team said I was injured. I am fit for tomorrow [Wednesday], if they put me in the team, I am playing,” said Mbatha in a video clip posted on social media by MuziBucs on Tuesday.



Pirates will play Golden Arrows in a Betway Premiership clash at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale this evening and it remains to be seen if Mbatha will be part of the matchday squad.



Meanwhile, Mbatha’s agent Makaab also dismissed the “unfounded allegations” against his client and has demanded a public apology on social media to the player.



“It is deeply disappointing to see defamatory and unfounded allegations being made about a professional footballer’s character and conduct.

“The claim that Thalente Mbatha arrived at training under the influence is completely false. Thalente was injured and has since resumed training with his team. Any suggestion that his absence was due to serious misconduct is not only damaging to his reputation but also defamatory.

“We demand a public apology on social media to the player, his family, and his club. Should this not be forthcoming, we reserve all rights to pursue appropriate legal action. Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of democracy, but it does not extend to the spread of baseless falsehoods that harm an individual’s reputation,” read a statement from Makaab.



Pirates are yet to issue as statement on the allegations against Mbatha, but if the midfielder is not in the matchday squad for tonight’s clash against Arrows, coach Jose Riveiro is likely to face questions surrounding his absence during the post-match media conference.