Casric Stars’ promotion hopes dented as Spurs set sail in playoffs

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Casric Stars’ dream of playing DStv Premiership football next season took a huge knock when they lost their opening game in the promotion playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

Playing in front of their own fans at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, Stars suffered a bad loss to Cape Town Spurs.

The Believers, as Stars are known in KwaMhlanga, started the match on the front foot and came close to getting a goal early on.

They had a free kick in a promising place but Ngoanamello Rammala couldn’t find the target with his attempt.

As the game went on, the level went down a little with both seemingly not willing to be overly adventurous.

But Shaun Bartlett fired up his Urban Warriors at half time and they came out more aggressive in the second half.

Their attacking efforts were rewarded in the 67th minute when Motsepe Foundation Championship top goal scorer Ashley Cupido gave them the lead.

They could have added one or two after that, and Stars could also have found the equaliser but Cupido’s goal proved enough to earn Spurs an important 1-0 win.

The Cape side now top the three team mini league with three points. With Stars’ next match at Maritzburg United, the dream could come to an end.

Stars now need to avoid loss at Maritzburg

If Stars lose to Maritzburg on Wednesday, it could mean they will no longer qualify for promotion, and the battle will be between the Blue Hearts and Spurs.

Maritzburg are however the favourites based on previous editions of the playoffs where teams who drop down from the DStv Premiership manage to dominate and win.

And in their efforts to ensure they collect maximum points on Wednesday, Maritzburg held a meet and greet with their supporters over the weekend.

They were galvanising them to come to the Harry Gwala Stadium in numbers as they look to make a quick u-tun to the top flight.

But they will have to really dig deep especially with Spurs fired up. Their CEO, Alexi Efstathiou commended the team’s effort and urged them to fight till the end.

“We are disappointed. But we will pick ourselves up, regroup and move on. Our goal is still in our hands,” Efstathiou said after the team failed to win automatic promotion.

“It’s been a season with twists and turns, this is just another one. We believe in our team and we know they will fight till the end.”