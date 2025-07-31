All eyes on new coach as Orlando Pirates begin MTN8 title defence

Having won the MTN8 three times in the last three seasons, the Buccaneers will be looking to claim it for the unprecedented fourth time.

Orlando Pirates will begin their MTN8 title defence with a clash against Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday (kick-off is at 3pm).



The clash will mark the official debut of newly appointed head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.



The Moroccan coach replaced Jose Riveiro during the offseason. Riveiro left the Buccaneers to join the Egyptian giants Al-Ahly after a three-year successful stay at Pirates, where he won the MTN8 three times and the Nedbank Cup twice.

Spain trip a good foundation for Pirates

Despite his cup competition success, Riveiro was unable to win the league title, finishing second behind Mamelodi Sundowns three times.



Ouaddou, therefore, will not only be looking to continue the cup success, but will be hoping to wrestle the league title away from Sundowns, who have won it for eight successive seasons.



He has had the chance to have a proper look at his Pirates squad, including the new players, during the preseason camp in Spain.



And new Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi says the trip laid a good foundation for them ahead of the 2025/26 season.



“We must lay the foundation, and I think it has been laid during the preseason. We have new players, a new coach, and fresh ideas. There’s also a renewed energy from the guys to say, ‘If we can do what we did last season, why not this season?’ And I think we have added quality players in every position. For us is now to work hard and successfully defend the MTN8,” said Sibisi.



“Winning it three times in a row, you don’t forget that feeling. But we want to do it again for the fourth and the fifth time because we don’t want to lose that feeling. For ours is to defend what’s ours and be in the club’s history books,” added Sibisi.

Sibisi was named Pirates captain

Meanwhile, Sibisi says it is a privilege and an honour for him to captain such a big institution like Pirates.



The Buccaneers named Sibisi their new permanent captain this week.. He replaces Innocent Maela, who announced his retirement at the end of last season.



“As a young boy, I grew up supporting the Pirates, and in my wildest dreams, I never thought I would one day be able to captain. Let alone play for, the team.”



