Chiefs provide Dortley injury update ahead of Richards Bay tie

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Rushwin Dortley will be out for some time after he successfully underwent a knee surgery.

Dortley, who has formed a great centre-back pairing with Miguel Inacio under coach Nasreddine Nabi, missed Amakhosi’s clashes against Magesi, Stellenbosch and Cape Town City due to the injury.



The left-footed defender will also miss Bafana Bafana’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.

Chiefs on Friday provided an update on Dortley ahead of Sunday’s Betway Premiership clash against Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium.



“Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley has successfully undergone knee surgery following an injury sustained during a recent league match at the beginning of the month,” read a statement on the official Chiefs website.

“The unfortunate incident left the talented player sidelined for the past three matches, against Magesi FC, Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City and for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“Dortley’s injury has also affected his international prospects. He was looking forward to representing Bafana Bafana in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers next week after making the preliminary squad list – a call-up that he will now have to sacrifice as he focuses on recovery.

‘Surgery essential to ensure full recovery’

“The surgery was deemed essential to ensure a full recovery, and reports indicate it went smoothly.

Amakhosi’s medical team is optimistic about Dortley’s prognosis, which is encouraging both for the player and the club.



While the timeline for his return remains uncertain, there is hope that he will be back on the field donning the iconic Gold & Black colours in the not too distant future.



“As the club rallies behind Rushwin during this challenging time, everyone wishes him a speedy recovery process and looks forward to seeing him back on the field, ready to contribute to the team’s success once again.”



Given Msimango is expected to partner Miguel in the heart of the defence when Amakhosi take on the Natal Rich Boys.