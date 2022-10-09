AmaZulu appoint former Gallants coach Romain Folz

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Romain Folz has been announced as Brandon Truter’ replacement at AmaZulu FC just a few weeks after his controversial move away from Marumo Gallants.

It is still not clear if Folz was fired or left the Limpopo side of his own accord. That, however, does not matter now as he gets another chance to prove himself in South African football.

AmaZulu had fired Truter on Thursday, just a day after suffering an embarassing 1-0 loss to provincial neighbours Richards Bay in a league game.

“I repeat my personal promise to our fans that I will do everything in my power to bring back the glory days at AmaZulu,” club president Sandile Zungu says on Folz’ appointment.

“We are championship material, there is no doubt about that. We can and will challenge for trophies both domestically and continentally.

“As the oldest club in the DStv Premiership, Usuthu is a heritage of South African football and therefore we must self-correct expeditiously whenever we hit snags,” added Zungu.

Folz will be assisted by former Usuthu striker Ayanda Dlamini who has been the club’s development side coach for the past few years.

Dlamini was interim head coach when Zungu bought the club but asked to return to the juniors after the arrival of some big name players in the team.

Folz came to South Africa with big expectations but things didn’t go so well at Gallants where he eventually left the club after complaining about interference.

He claimed he had received a different starting lineup from the club bosses which he found to be offensive.

The French mentor will have his work cut out for him at AmaZulu as Zungu has repeatedly said he wants his team to finish in the top four.

Usuthu are currently in ninth place with 11 points after nine games. But they have one of the better squads in the league that should, on paper, be capable of challenging for trophies.