Hunt glad to be proved wrong as SuperSport sink Sekhukhune

Gavin Hunt was pleased his players responded to a challenge the SuperSport Unitd coach had laid down, prior to their 3-1 DStv Premiership win over Sekhukhune United on Friday evening.

Hunt picked exactly the same team that had beaten Royal AM 3-1 on Tuesday, resisting the temptation to change a winning outfit. And it paid dividends as Matsatsantsa picked up a fifth league win in six matches, to move within two points of Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table.

“I am against keeping winning teams,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the match.

“I was tempted to change one or two (players) to give us a bit more impetus and I said to them ‘prove me wrong’ and they did. We were good in the first half.”

SuperSport caused Sekhukhune no end of problems from set pieces, and Bradley Grobler headed in the first for his fifth league goal of the season, while Thatayone Dithlokwe added another fron a corner in the first half, albeit he didn’t know much about it as the ball bounced off him and into the net.

Thamsanqa Gabuza smashed in a third in the second half, after a long throw had caused panic in the Sekhukhune box, and while Thamsanqa Masiya got a consolation for Sekhukhune, they were never really at the races.

“We knew in the second half they would come at us,” added Hunt.

“The wind was swirling a bit, the pitch was hard and looked a bit ugly. But all in all, after playing three days ago (it is good) Now we have another two week break (SuperSport’s next game is at Stellenbosch on October 18), but I have to commend the players, and we keep going.”

Sekhukhune head coach Kaitano Tembo understandably bemoaned his sides poor defending from set pieces against his former side.

“I said pre-match we could have problems dealing with set pieces where they are strong and we didn’t defend them well, that put us on the back foot, we conceded and now we had to chase the game in the second half,” Tembo told SuperSport TV.