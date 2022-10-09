Chiefs’ Blom anticipating tough battle with Stellies’ and Bafana’s ‘Ox’

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Blom says he is looking forward to doing battle against Stellenbosch and Bafana Bafana hardman Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa.

The two will meet when Amakhosi face Stellies in a DStv Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mthethwa was recently called up to Bafana and did well against Botswana. He has been heavily linked with a move to Amakhosi in January.

And now Blom, who plays the same role at Chiefs as Mthethwa does at Stellies, says he is looking forward to the fight.

“Sometimes as a player, you do think about those things (individual battles),” Blom told the Chiefs website on Saturday.

“Obviously, you have to respect him because he got a call-up. This means he’s doing well. But, to be honest, you don’t go into a game focused on things like that.

“You want to play your own game and win your ‘1 v 1’ battles against a Bafana Bafana player.

“Hopefully then, they select you in the next Bafana Bafana squad. It’s that competitive edge… You respect him as a Bafana Bafana player but also you give your best on the field against him,” adds Blom.

The 22-year-old Dobsonville-born Blom is also a versatile player and can play as a defender, especially at right back, where he played last season.

“Last season the coach played me as a right-back and then coach Zwane said he wanted to play me in midfield… So I think it’s better to adapt quickly as a player and focus on the position you are playing.

“For me, I think it’s kind of great to play as a ‘6’ (defensive midfielder) but I also enjoy playing as a right-back. I enjoy both positions,” says Blom.

On facing Stellies, who are also just finding their groove and have started moving up the standings, Blom expects a tough match.

Chiefs got the better of Stellies on penalties in the MTN8 quarter finals recently, and Blom says they will be looking to avenge that defeat.

“I think Stellenbosch are a good team, and you know us and Stellenbosch, it’s always a fight. So I think we’ll go there, give our best and try to get maximum points.

“We’ll go there knowing very well that they are a hard team to play against. They have quick, nippy players. They like to use their wing-backs who are good at crossing the ball.

“Overall, they are a good team. Their midfielders are comfortable on the ball and strong in every department,” says Blom.

“I think they will be motivated after we beat them in the MTN8 quarterfinals, so we expect them to try and come at us.

“But we will also give our best and, as I said, try to get maximum points to help us keep on moving forward,” adds the Chiefs midfielder.