Barker barking mad at Chiefs-favouring refereeing decisions

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has admitted that his team were not balanced defensively in their 3-1 loss to Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Some AmaZulu players not impressed by Folz appointment – insider

Chiefs scored all their goals from penalties which were all converted by sensational striker Caleb Bimenyimana. But Barker believes the first penalty call was a wrong one.

While Chiefs had a better start to the game and dominated the first 15 to 20 minutes, they could not make use of the abundance of chances they created.

And Stellies stole the lead against the run of play in the 29th minute through Nhlanhla Mgaga’s thunderous long range strike.

But as Barker’s side thought they would go into the break with a lead, Chiefs were awarded a penalty, which some considered to be soft, including Barker.

“I felt that the penalty that was given just before halftime, just maybe changed the complexion of the game.

“Going into the change room, obviously it gave them a lift,” Barker said after the game at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Barker’s side were reduced to 10 men when Mogamad De Goede pulled Bimenyimana inside the box. A penalty was given and Chiefs took the lead.

“You can’t really win football matches if you are going to be conceding three penalties in a match and getting a red card.

“In the last two matches against Chiefs there have been a couple of big calls going against us,” added Barker.

In the MTN8 quarter finals a few weeks ago, a referee awarded Stellies a penalty but later changed his mind. They also failed to caution Itumeleng Khune who jumped off his line during the penalty shootout at the end.