Riveiro demands consistency from Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro believes that Bucs can go all the way and win the DStv Premiership title if they could be consistent in getting positive results.



Pirates were held to a 0-0 draw by Richards Bay, with the Buccaneers finishing the game with 10 players after Thabiso Monyane was shown a red card.

“I am a super optimistic person. And I am sure that the breakdown is coming very soon. The moment we get the confidence and determination to start games like we did today, in a consistent way, we are going to be at the top, if not close,” said Riveiro after the match.

“Like I said, it’s a tough competition. You can see how difficult it is to win one game in the league or score one goal. Nobody is getting easy wins. We are still in the first part of the competition and October is going to be long for everyone in the league as well,” added the Pirates mentor.

“We are still having problems capitalising in our offensive phase in terms of goals. And that’s what keeps us far from being more consistent as a team. But that we are a very competitive team in every phase of the game, pin the opponent in their box, defend well and in transitions, that makes me positive.”

The Soweto giants have managed to collect 15 points in 10 league games so far this season.



Pirates have a difficult encounter coming up next as they host AmaZulu FC at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.