Official: Mokotjo joins Cape Town City from Sekhukhune

"Cape Town City is delighted to confirm the acquisition of South African midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo," the ambitious club said.

Cape Town City have announced the signing of experienced midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo following his departure from fellow DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United.

It’s not yet clear how long the deal is but the former Brentford star has put pen to paper at the Citizens ahead of the new season.



City coach Eric Tinkler will be happy with the addition of the former Bafana Bafana midfield general who made 28 appearances for Babina Noko last season to propel them to a fourth-placed finish on the long standings.

The Cape side confirmed the arrival of the 33-year-old on Thursday to bring a total number of signings to nine in the current transfer window.



Tinkler has also brought in Prince Tjiueza, Hashim Domingo, Kayden Francis, Fortune Makaringe, Ayanda Sithole, Lefa Aphane, Carlos do Carmo and Sibusiso Ziba.

Mokotjo spent more than a decade abroad playing mostly in the Dutch league while he also had stints in England and USA before returning home to join Sekhukhune.



He has previously played for Feyenoord, Excelsior, PEC Zwolle and FC Twente in the Netherlands.

The SuperSport United academy graduate also spent three seasons at Brentford in the United Kingdom.



Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati was his last team abroad.