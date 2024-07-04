Chiefs monitoring Kekana situation at Sundowns

Kekana is said to be ready to begin talks with Chiefs if Sundowns does not come back with an improved offer.

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be keeping a close eye on Grant Kekana’s situation at Mamelodi Sundowns.



ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs close in on Pirates defender Sam

The defender’s future with the DStv Premiership champions is set to expire at the end of the month and the parties are reportedly yet to agree on a new deal.

According to Skepe Matsebane, Power Sport Extra host, there is an impasse in contract negotiations between the PSL Defender of the Year and the club.

“The player’s agent Steve Kapeluschnik negotiated a possible improved deal with Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg, who initially offered Kekana a two year extension with an option, but his salary was to remain the same. The offer was made just before the previous season ended.

“Kekana rejected the offer, asking for a three year extension and an improved salary.

“Sundowns Sporting Director Berg returned with a drastically changed offer last week, now offering Kekana a one year contract without an option and no salary increase on a take it or leave it basis,” reported Matsebane.

The two camps are set to hold another round of talks on Thursday with the hope that the impasse can be resolved. But Kekana is said to be ready to begin talks with Chiefs if Sundowns does not come back with an improved offer.

Chiefs’ Turkish delight

Meanwhile, Chiefs have confirmed they will head to Turkey for pre-season from this Thursday.

According to Amakhosi, players and members of the technical team will spend almost three weeks in the country that straddles both Europe and Asia, where they are expected to train and play friendly matches against some top Turkish opposition.

The trip also includes participation in the Peace Cup where they faced some top teams including Olympique Lyon of France, Turkish side Besiktas, and host club, Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma.



WATCH: Rulani Mokwena opens up on shock Sundowns exit

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr says the most crucial aspect of a pre-season camp is to make sure that the team is building team unity and overall mental readiness for the season ahead.

“These are vital as every top team needs to work together to build its internal strength in order to be prepared for the challenges ahead,” Motaung told Chiefs media.

“We are looking forward to a very productive preparation process, and we hope the team will be able to focus on the job at hand as we gear towards starting the season very strongly,” he added.