Appollis thanks Ouaddou after Pirates win

Orlando Pirates forward Oswin Appollis praised Buccaneers head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, after the Buccaneers’ convincing 3-0 Betway Premiership win at Chippa United on Sunday.

Appollis had a sparkling game, assisting two goals and thumping the base of the post with an excellent shot from the edge of the box.

Appollis – ‘A vital three points’

It was enough to give the Bafana star the Man of the Match Award. And the 24 year-old thanked Ouaddou for his advice in telling the Pirates players to press Chippa high up the pitch.

Two mistakes from the home side led to Pirates’ first two goals, scored by Patrick Maswanganyi and Deon Hotto. New signing Tshepang Moremi scored his first goal for the club in the second half.

“It was a vital three points, everyone fought on the pitch and we are very happy,” said Appollis.

“Thank you to the coach for telling us we had to press them. One or two of our goals came from pressing them in their own half. I am happy I received Man-of-the-Match but I have to give credit to my teammates.”

Appollis was also grateful for the Buccaneers fans that came out in numbers to support the team at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

“Thanks to Gqeberha for coming out in numbers, it was very nice to have them (the fans) everywhere,” he added.

Eymael – ‘It’s Christmas before Christmas’

Chippa United’s new coach Luke Eymael, meanwhile, said that his side must stop donating gifts to other teams.

“We gave away another silly goal after a few minutes. Unfortunately, we did the same against Richards Bay (on Tuesday) and it completely changes the game. When you are in the position that we are in now, and you give away a gift like that, it’s Christmas before Christmas,” said Eymael, according to SuperSport.com.

““There’s a lot of work to do. I knew that when I was watching from the stands against Richards Bay. We tried to correct some tactical things. So a lot of improvement is needed to try to get Chippa out of this position,”