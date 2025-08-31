Official: Al-Ahly fire head coach Jose Riveiro

The Spanish coach was in charge of Al-Ahly for only seven games.

Al-Ahly and head coach Jose Riveiro have parted ways by mutual consent, the club confirmed on Sunday.



Riveiro’s departure comes a day after the Reds suffered a 2-0 defeat at home against Pyramids FC. The defeat left Al-Ahly in 12th position on the log with five points after four games.



ALSO READ: Pirates hammer hapless Chippa to move up to fifth spot



In a statement released by the club on Sunday, Al-Ahly stated that confirmed that a marathon meeting was held on Sunday and from it a decision was made to sack the former Orlando PIrates coach.



“The club thanked Mr. Jose Riveiro, the technical director of the first football team, and his assistant for the past period, and the contractual relationship was terminated by mutual consent,” read the club statement.

“This came after the meetings of the planning committee in the presence of Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, President of the Club, and Captain Mohamed Youssef, the Sports Director, which started at eleven o’clock this morning and lasted for several hours, during which the reports submitted by both the Sports Director and the Technical Director were discussed, and in light of them, the aforementioned decision was made.



“In its meeting with Jose Ribeiro, the committee stressed its appreciation for what he has done since taking charge, and that he has made a lot of effort, but the results did not help to complete the experience, at a time when the club seeks to achieve the great ambitions of its fans at the local and continental levels.



“The planning committee continues its meetings to settle on the final concept of the technical staff that will lead the team during the next stage.”



ALSO READ: Cardoso urges fans to back Sundowns amid Shalulile milestone



Riveiro joined Al-Ahly in May following a successful stay at Pirates where he won five trophies in three seasons. However, he could not replicate that success at the Egyptian giants and was in charge of the club for only seven games. In those seven games, he only registered one win.











