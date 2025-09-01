OPINION – In defence of Kaizer Chiefs!

All good title challenges are build on a strong foundation.

Kaizer Chiefs have started the season making a strong case for the defence of anyone crazy enough to predict they had a chance of lifting the Betway Premiership title.

ALSO READ: Nabi praises Da Silva and Petersen after Chiefs win

This reference is literal as well as metaphorical (there is no actual court case, people). All good title challenges are build on a strong foundation and Chiefs have shown that in spades in the first five games of the season.

Chiefs yet to be breached

Amakhosi are the only side left in the Premiership not to have conceded a single goal. Not one. Zero. Nada. You get the picture.

To give this some sort of context, last season under Nasreddine Nabi Chiefs had to wait until their ninth Premiership game of the season to keep a clean sheet. In total in the entire 2024/25 Premiership campaign, Amakhosi kept the opposition out in only seven games.

The change in the new season has been noticeable from back to front. Whatever Amakhosi worked on in their pre-season camp in the Netherlands, it has borne fruit. No strong defence only involves a back five (goalkeeper and four defenders).

And there has been a clear increase in energy this season from Chiefs forwards and midfielders prepared to help out at the back.

That said, Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen looks a changed man, with Nabi speaking after Saturday’s win over Golden Arrows about the work Peteresen has done with goalkeeper coach Illyes Mzoughi.

Defensive solidity

The purchase of former Orlando Pirates full backs Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane also appears wise, the pair adding a wealth of experience at the back.

At centre back, meanwhile, Inacio Miguel seems to have built on last season, where he was impressive at times, but also inconsistent. Youngster Aden McCarthy, meanwhile, excelled before his injury and Zitha Kwinika has looked equally composed in his place.

This defensive solidity means that while Chiefs have not exactly sparkled in attack, what they have done has been enough.

ALSO READ: Chiefs down Arrows to maintain unbeaten run

Siphesihle Ndlovu’s instincts in the penalty box against Polokwane City. Enough. The slick passing move that led to Gaston Sirino’s winner against Richards Bay. Enough. The slick passing move that led to Flavio Da Silva’s winner against Arrows. Enough.

Will it be enough to win the league. Who knows? But it’s a fine opening.