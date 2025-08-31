Ouaddou unhappy despite Pirates victory over Chippa

"In the last 20 minutes I don’t like sterile possession, I want go forward," said the Moroccan.

Despite their convincing victory over Chippa United, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was not pleased with how his side finished the game.



The Buccaneers hammered the Chilli Boys 3-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a Betway Premiership made it three wins in three matches.



First half goals from Patrick Maswanganyi and Deon and a second half strike by Tshepang Moremi earned Pirates a comfortable victory over Chippa,



“I’m happy about the performance of the boys. We wanted to come here to take the three points because it was crucial for us when you look the result yesterday, it was very important. I said that before the game,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“We have to understand that we have to give thanks to the fans but I’m not somebody who like to enjoy like that, I like goals. If we can put five, six goals we have to put six goals.

“So, congratulations to my boys but in the last 20 minutes I don’t like sterile possession, I want go forward,” added the Moroccan.



Meanwhile, Ouaddou was full of praise for Thabiso Lebitso who made his return to the Pirates starting line-up after recovering from his long-term injury.



The right-back put in a great performance against his former team, Chippa.



“Firstly, of course first of all I have to congratulate our medical department, our performance department because they did a great job to allow him, push him to come back and of course he had a fantastic performance today likewise the boys,” said Ouaddou.



Pirates are at home to Magesi FC in their next league match after the international break on Sunday, 17 September.