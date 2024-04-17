Bafana get spiced up with new sponsor

Percy Tau is the man who currently wears the Bafana number 10 jersey. Picture: BackpagePix

The South African Football Association on Wednesday announced Freddy Hirsch as Bafana Bafana’s new Shisanyama partner.

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao greeted the news with great excitement.

“Uniting with Freddy Hirsch allows us to bring together two of South Africa’s greatest loves – football and Shisanyama,” said Monyepao in a statement released by Safa.

“This collaboration will enhance matchday experiences in stadia as well as at home or fan’s favourite shisanyama spots and enrich our ties and cultural heritage over he next three years.

“Freddy Hirsch’s commitment to celebrating our heroes mirrors our vision of growing the Bafana Bafana relationship with South African fans, which in turn strengthens our national team brand.”

‘Our Heroes, Our Spice’

According to the Safa statement “the partnership unveils ‘Heroes’, a new spice blend … branded with the slogan ‘Our Heroes, Our Spice’. This initiative invites South Africans to embrace and celebrate their heritage.

“It symbolises shared ownership over the stories that define the nation, making ‘Our Heroes, Our Spice a collective homage to South African unity.

“Rooted in ‘Sustainable Innovation’ since its founding in 1956, Freddy Hirsch introduces the ‘Heroes Ishumi’ concept, reflecting the iconic number 10 jersey.

“This initiative, offering the premium spice blend at just R10.99, exemplifies the partnership’s forward-thinking and commitment to making quality brands accessible to all South Africans.”