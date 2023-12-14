Bafana’s Broos names 50-man preliminary Afcon squad

Siyabonga Ngezana, Melusi Buthelezi and Patrick Maswanganyi are among those picked.

The make up of Bafana Bafana’s squad that will fight for glory at the Africa Cup of Nations finals became slightly clearer on Thursday, but only slightly as Hugo Broos named a 50-man preliminary squad for the tournament in the Ivory Coast early next year.

The squad will have to be narrowed down to 23 players by January 3, according to Confederation of African Football regulations, with Bafana meeting Thursday’s deadline to submit their preliminary squad.

The squad consists mostly of familiar faces that helped Bafana qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, and that played in November’s Fifa World Cup qualifiers. Given a squad of this size, however, there are inevitably also some new call-ups.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi has made the squad, though Broos is surely likely to go with his trusted three of Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa and Ricardo Goss, if they are fit, for the finals.

Stellenbosch’s left back Fawaaz Basadien has made the preliminary list, as has Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi, and AmaZulu striker Tshepang Moremi.

Aubaas, Foster included

Some players called up will only be available for selection if they recover in time. Midfielder Bathusi Aubaas has been out for an extended period at Mamelodi Sundowns, while Lyle Foster is currently on the sidelines at English Premier League side Burnley, as he recovers from mental health issues.

Of the overseas-based players, the most surprising call up is Siyabonga Ngezana, the former Kaizer Chiefs man called into the squad after a good season with Steaua Bucharest in Romania.

There is no place in the squad, however, for striker Fagrie Lakay, despite his good season with Pyramids in Egypt.