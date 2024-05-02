Free State Stadium to host Bafana vs Zimbabwe game

Safa acting CEO Dr Thulani Ngwenya confirmed on Monday that Bafana Bafana will return to Bloemfontein in June.

Bafana Bafana will host their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 11 June.



This will be the Bafana’s first game at this venue since the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where they shocked the world by beating France 2-1 in a Group A clash.

“We are looking forward to playing this match in Bloemfontein, and we appeal to the fans to come out in numbers to support the team. The fans play such a crucial role for the players, and a packed Free State Stadium would serve as a fantastic boost for them,” Ngwenya told Safa media.

But prior to this game against Zimbabwe, coach Hugo Broos charges will face their African rivals Nigeria away on Friday, 7 June.



Bafana are currently second in Group C with three points, behind surprise leaders Rwanda who lead them by a single point after the second round of matches.



They’re followed by Nigeria, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, who are all on two points. Benin are last with one point after two games.



The Fifa World Cup will take place in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico between June and July next year.