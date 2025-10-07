Bafana’s Broos – ‘Why should we doubt it?’

'We don’t expect any favours from our opponent,' added the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has stressed the importance of victory over Zimbabwe on Friday, as his side look to put themselves back in pole position to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

The deduction of three points by Fifa for fielding an ineligible player – Teboho Mokoena – in their Group C qualifier against Lesotho in March has left Bafana’s position more precarious than it should be.

Bafana’s Group C situation

In second place in Group C, they trail Benin on goal difference, and lead Nigeria and Rwanda by just three points, heading into the final two fixtures of the qualifying campaign.

Only the winners of the group are guaranteed a place in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

Still, all is far from lost for Bafana. They have easier-looking games, for starters, than Benin, who they only trail by one goal in terms of goal difference (Bafana are at +3 and Benin at +4).

While Gernot Rohr’s Benin have to play away to Rwanda and Nigeria, Bafana will play both of their final two qualifiers in South Africa.

Friday’s game is technically away from home. But Zimbabwe are playing at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban because they do not have a suitable venue in their home country.

Bafana will then play Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

“Friday’s game (against Zimbabwe) is maybe the most important,” said Broos this week.

“If we win that game we have 17 points. If Nigeria win their two games they can only get 17 points. It is the same for Rwanda. But if they (Nigeria and Rwanda) win their two games, then Benin cannot win two games.

“There has never been a doubt (about qualification) from my side. I will try to transfer that to the group. I am sure on Friday they will do everything to win the game. And why should we doubt it given the past performances?”

Broos – ‘They are always very motivated when they play us’

Zimbabwe have had a poor qualifying campaign, picking up just four points from eight matches, with all four of those points coming from draws.

Bafana did need an inspired second half performance to beat the Warriors 3-1 in Bloemfontein in this reverse fixture, however, and there is always more of an edge to these southern African derbies.

"We don't expect any favours from our opponent," added Broos.

“I saw the Zimbabwe coach saying we mustn’t expect anything from them. They are alway very motivated when they play us.”