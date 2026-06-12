Tyla made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup — And her outfit was as iconic as the moment

Tyla performed South Africa's national anthem at the World Cup opening ceremony wearing a custom flag-inspired dress.

On the night South Africa returned to the world’s biggest football stage for the first time in 16 years, it was a Johannesburg girl who got to introduce them to the planet.

On 11 June 2026, Tyla performed “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, ahead of the Group A clash between Mexico and South Africa. In doing so, she became the first South African musician ever to open a World Cup match with the national anthem on such a global stage.

She later performed again as part of the broader opening celebrations in Los Angeles. It was, by any measure, a historic moment: for the country, for Bafana Bafana, and for one of the most exciting artists to emerge from South Africa in a generation.

the first south african pop star to reach this stage, now serving vocals at the world cup. 🇿🇦 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8KSuPmHKHE — fan ✶ tyla iconic (@tylaiconic) June 11, 2026

If we could describe the performance as being about national pride, we could also say the outfit was about national identity, and it delivered on every level.

A South African flag brought to life

According to a report by IOL, Tyla wore a custom creation by Berlin-based independent designer Naomi Tarazi, styled by her long-time collaborator Lee Trigg.

The sculptural, colour-blocked midi dress incorporated the full palette of the South African flag: black, green, yellow, white, red, and blue, arranged with a structured, avant-garde precision that merged athletic lines with fluid feminine curves.

The silhouette was form-fitting and sleeveless, flaring slightly at the hem in a way that was at once playful and polished.

Tyla in custom Ellie Misner for the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup 🌍



styled by Lee Trigg pic.twitter.com/YtDd2p04Io — CMoney (@blondedcob) June 12, 2026

A lace-up back added an edge of unexpected detail. But the most arresting element was the sculptured wired flounce at the bottom, which many fans immediately compared to the shape of a vuvuzela – the horn that became the defining sound of South Africa’s 2010 World Cup. They believe it was a deliberate, knowing nod to football culture and national heritage that hit without being literal.

Tyla wore a custom creation by Berlin-based independent designer Naomi Tarazi, styled by her longtime collaborator Lee Trigg. Picture: X, ESPN Africa

Fans’ only frustration? The broadcast gave only fleeting glimpses of the full look. Tyla, clearly aware of what she was wearing, later took matters into her own hands, sharing the dress herself on social media with a playful dig at the camera angles.

Jeffrey Campbell’s “Booyah” sandal

For footwear, Tyla chose the Jeffrey Campbell “Booyah” sandal, a clear-vinyl-strap wedge with sculptural cut-out detailing and a metallic ring accent at the heel.

The transparent heel trend has had a long run, but on this particular occasion, paired with that particular dress, it felt considered rather than trend-driven. The white version retails for approximately $170 (around R3 100).

Understated glamour

Her hair was styled in a sleek updo, a high bun or ponytail with a single soft tendril left loose, elegant enough for a global stage without competing with the drama of the dress. Her makeup followed what has become something of a Tyla signature: luminous, healthy skin, defined but not heavy features, and an overall finish that reads as effortless polish.

The effect, whether by the hands of a regular collaborator like Esther Edeme (known professionally as Painted by Esther) or another member of her team, was to let the dress and the performance do the talking.

“A dream come true”

In statements ahead of the ceremony, Tyla didn’t try to minimise what the moment meant. “It is a dream come true to represent South Africa on such a massive stage,” she said. “I feel incredibly proud and honoured to sing our anthem for the world to hear. This moment means everything to me, and I hope to make my country proud.”

In an official FIFA release, she added simply: “I’m so excited to perform at the opening ceremonies! Let’s go Bafana Bafana.” Post-performance, the response from South Africans and football fans worldwide was overwhelmingly emotional.