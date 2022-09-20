Bafana coach Broos annoyed by ‘unfair’ criticism

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Bafana Bafana’s camp for the two upcoming international friendlies got off to an annoying start for coach Hugo Broos as the team could not train on Monday.

Broos’ team are set to play Sierra Leone on Saturday and Botswana on Tuesday next week. But they had to abandon their plans for their first training session at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday as the pitch was being repaired.

Responding to this, Broos sounded annoyed: “I didn’t know we couldn’t train on the pitch today. If you ask me where we are going to train, I can’t answer you because we didn’t do it (plan for the training venue).”

Broos also revealed how he felt the criticism he has received after Bafana’s defeats to Ghana, France and Morocco was unfair and uncalled for.

“I have to admit that we had a period behind us that was disappointing. We had three defeats. The only thing was that I felt the reaction to those three defeats was unfair.

“When we drew Ghana for the World Cup qualifiers everyone said to me, ‘It will be very difficult because how can we beat Ghana?’

“We did it in September (last year), but we lost the crucial game in Ghana. And from that moment my critics started. There were already some people asking for my resignation.

“Then came the game against France, and the defeat was big. But we played against the world champions but everybody forgot that.

“And after that it was Morocco. I think if you were asked before the game against Morocco whether you thought SA would win there, I think every South African would say, ‘It will be very difficult… Morocco are a good team’,” added the Bafana mentor.

Broos also revealed that he would not be replacing one of his assistants Cedo Janevski who resigned and took up a job with a club in Cyprus last week.