Williams happy to see more youngsters in Bafana set-up

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is happy that coach Hugo Broos is introducing more youngsters to the team which he sees as building for the future.

ALSO READ: Kekana explains his love affair with Sundowns’ No 8 jersey

Broos had promised when he first took over the Bafana job that he would groom young players who still have the hunger for success.

The Bafana coach called up Luke le Roux, Mihlali Mayambela, Sphephelo Sithole, Melusi Buthelezi, Zakhele Lepasa and Sibongiseni Mthethwa among others.

“It’s good for them that the coach is giving them the opportunity. We have a few injuries to the more permanent players who were here before.

“It’s an opportunity for them to take,” commented the skipper on the chance afforded the new youngsters.



Ashely Du Preez was also a late call-up to replace Lyle Foster who will not make the camp because of injury.

“To put on the South African jersey is a massive honour and there’s a lot of pride at stake. For me as the captain, it’s about making them feel at home and letting them be at ease.

“I was in their shoes not too long ago and I know how they are feeling – a lot of butterflies. They want to impress so it’s just for me to tell them that they’re here because the coach and technical team has seen something good in them. They just need to do what they were doing for their club,” added Williams.

Bafana will be trying to rebuild their confidence against Sierra Leone on Saturday and Botswana on Tuesday – both games are at FNB Stadium.

Broos’ team received some heavy beatings in their last two games losing 5-0 to France in a friendly game and 2-1 to Morocco in a Caf Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“We need to regain our confidence, but it’s not a given that we will do this against either Botswana or Sierra Leone because on the African continent there are no easy opponents.

“We will give our all. It’s about putting our best boot forward. These two games are not going to be easy… but with us playing at home we need to stamp our authority.

“We need to play our football and we need to go out there and dominate,” said the Mamelodi Sundowns keeper.