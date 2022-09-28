Bafana coach to cut players who do not fit at international level

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A frustrated Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he will cut some players who failed to impress him during their slender win over Botswana on Tuesday evening.

Bafana beat the Zebras 1-0 through Tebogo Mokoena’s expertly taken free kick in the first half. But while the performance was industrious, Broos was not happy at all.

Broos made it clear after the match that some of the players he gave a chance to gave underwhelming performances and they would not make the second camp.

“First of all, I am happy with the victory. It was our goal to have two victories, and we have them,” Broos told the media at FNB Stadium after the match.

“So I am satisfied and happy with that. But I am not happy with the performance. This is not what we expected. I think it’s clear that some players are not good enough to play at this level.

“The PSL is something else, but the international games are tougher, quicker and different. I chose two teams to see what the different players can do,” explained the Belgian mentor.

Making his Bafana debut, Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashely Du Preez failed to make his mark and missed two good chances in the second half.

Golden Arrows’ Pule Mmodi was also not influential in the attack. Orlando Pirates’ Goodman Mosele also didn’t have an impact in midfield.

“When I said I am not satisfied with what I saw, I think it’s clear that there were players that weren’t able to bring what you need at this level,” added Broos.

“I am sorry, but it is like that. This game was interesting to us. We saw players who didn’t play a lot in the past. So, it’s a pity they won’t be with us in November.”

After Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing of Sierra Leone, Broos had sung praises and said he was closer to finding his Bafana team.

Bafana are expected to get a few more friendly games in November just before the start of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar. It will be interesting to see who Broos leaves out when he picks his squad.