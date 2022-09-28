Chaine’s shock move to Orlando Pirates explained

Mgosi Squad

The acquisition of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was not supposed to happen, but Orlando Pirates were under pressure to get a reliable keeper at the club.



This was revealed to Phakaaathi by a source at the Buccaneers.

Chaine was bought from Chippa United, with the deal happening just before the transfer deadline last Thursday.

Apparently, Chippa were not willing to sell Chaine, but a good relationship between the Pirates and Chippa management helped the situation.

“It really came as a shock for me, I didn’t think the management would go for someone like Chaine, everyone was shocked because they wanted someone else. But, let me tell you, Chaine is one of the best goalkeepers in the country,” said the source.

The 25-year-old Chaine is a former Royal AM player, with the Free State born shot-stopper having begun his professional football career at Bloemfontein Celtic back in 2016.