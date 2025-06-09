Coetzee not short of admirers after Sundowns exit.

'Stellies are very keen, but they haven’t made a formal approach yet,' a source revealed.

Following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns, Rivaldo Coetzee is attracting growing interest from clubs eager to secure his services.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder, who first made his mark at Ajax Cape Town, is now being linked with a return to the Mother City.

Mgosi Squad understands that Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United have shown interest in the versatile player, who is equally as good in midfield and defence.

Coetzee endured an injury-hit campaign last season, featuring in just five Betway Premiership matches for Sundowns.

Although he recovered towards the end of the season, he did not return to the pitch. His release by Sundowns has prompted several premiership clubs to monitor his availability closely.

“Stellies are very keen, but they haven’t made a formal approach yet. Sekhukhune are also interested,” a source close to both clubs revealed.

“He’s only 28 and can play different roles which makes him valuable. At this stage, it’s still early and his camp is in no rush to make a decision.”

Having made his professional debut at just 17 for Ajax Cape Town after progressing through their youth academy, Coetzee joined Sundowns in 2017 where he spent the past eight seasons.