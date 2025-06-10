Bafana find their fire to blaze past Mozambique

Hugo Broos' men after far too good for the Mambas.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba celebrates after opening the scoring for Bafana against Mozambique on Tuesday. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

First Bafana Bafana goals from Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Ashley Cupido handed a much-improved South Africa a 2-0 win over Mozambique in an international friendly at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Williams targets knockout spot at Club World Cup

Kwayiba and Cupido struck in the second half of a dominant performance from Hugo Broos’ side, that made a pleasant change after the listless goalless draw against Tanzania on Friday.

A whole new Bafana

As expected, Hugo Broos changed his entire eleven for the clash with the Mambas, Mbekezeli Mbokazi making his debut in central defence alongside captain and Pirates teammate Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Left back Samukele Kabini and striker Yanele Mbuthuma also made their first senior international stats.

Bafana threatened more in attack in the first 45 minutes against Mozambique than they had in the entire game against Tanzania.

The opening period, indeed, was basically a case of South Africa versus Mozambican goalkeeper Ivan Urrubal.

In the early stages, Mohau Nkota fired in a shot that was parried by Urrubal. The Mamba’s goalkeeper then produced an even better save to deny Relebohile Mofokeng.

Mofokeng broke clean through on goal soon after but Urrubal stopped his effort at close range.

Urrubal also kept out Kwayiba and Nkota in quick succession, in a performance that must have caught the attention of some Premier Soccer League sides’

Nkota was causing no end of problems to Mozambique in his first Bafana start, after coming off the bench against Tanzania.

The Pirates winger spun on the edge of the box and let fly with a shot that flew inches over the bar.

Five minutes before the break, the excellent Mofokeng again tested Urrubal, his rocket from just outside the area, tipped wide by the Mozambican ‘keeper.

Kwayiba comes up trumps

If Bafana went in at half time wondering how on earth they were not in front, it took Broos’ men inside two minutes of the second half to take the lead.

Nkota’s far post corner was powerfully headed past Urrubal by Kwayiba.

In the 55th minute, Nkota cut in from the right and unleashed another piledriver, which was tipped away by Urrubal.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Sibisi vows to help Pirates teammate

Cupido came off the bench to replace Mbuthuma and netted within three minutes. A horrendous mistake at the back handed possession to Nkota and he laid the ball off for the Stellenbosch striker to thunder past Urrubal and into the top corner of the net.