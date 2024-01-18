Bafana’s Mokoena – Namibia game is not a ‘must-win’

'Of course I won't be happy (if we don't win) but we mustn't lose,' said the Bafana midfielder.

Teboho Mokoena has given a more relaxed view on Bafana’s clash with Namibia on Sunday. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has insisted Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations Group E game against Namibia is not a match Bafana Bafana have to win to make it to the knockout rounds.

“It is not really a ‘must-win’,” Mokoena told Safa Media on Thursday.

“Of course I won’t be happy (if we don’t win) but we mustn’t lose.”

Mokoena is mathematically correct, of course, as if Bafana draw, they can still give themselves every chance of making the last 16 by beating Tunisia in their final Group E match. Even if South Africa lose the match, three points against Tunisia could be enough.

The psychology of failing to beat Namibia, however, the lowest-ranked team in the group, could be fatal for Bafana. Head coach Hugo Broos has already described Sunday’s game as one Bafana must win, following Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat by Mali.

Hard to take

Mokoena added that the loss to Mali was hard to take, after Bafana had made most of the running in the first half, with Percy Tau even missing a penalty.

“In the first half, tactically I think we were good (against Mali),” said Mokoena.

“But in the second half they were more physical and managed to beat us. South African players are not really so strong (physically). It was a really tough one to swallow, I watched the game and still have the same feeling that we could have done better.

“Now we have an opportunity to do better in the second game.”