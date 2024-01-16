Bafana pay a harsh penalty as Mali’s second half spurt seals Afcon win

Two goals in six minutes gave the Eagles the three points

Bafana Bafana’s troubles in front of goal came back to haunt them on Tuesday, with Mali making the most of a much-improved second half performance to pick up a 2-0 Group E victory at the Stade Amadou Gon Koulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.

With Lyle Foster and Lebo Mothiba ruled out of Hugo Broos’ squad, it always looked like Percy Tau would be the talisman in attack for Bafana at this competition.

Unfortunately for ‘the Lion of Judah’, however, this was a day to forget, a horrible penalty miss and other wasted first half chances proving crucial, as Mali’s overseas-based stars finally came good after the break.

Mali captain Hamari Traore put the Eagles in front on the hour mark, while just six minutes later, Lassine Sinayoko effectively killed off the game with a second.

Bafana now head into Sunday’s clash with Namibia in desperate need of a victory, against a Desert Warriors side flying high after their shock win over Tunisia on Tuesday. But it could have been so different.

With better finishing from Tau, Hugo Broos’ side could have gone in at half time with a healthy lead.

In the 14th minute, Thapelo Maseko found himself free on the left after some free-flowing football and his low cross was drilled towards goal by Tau, but Dijgui Diarra made the save.

Two minutes later, Bafana were handed a glorious chance to take the lead as Evidence Makgopa went down in the box clutching his face, and Sikou Niakate, after a VAR replay, was adjudged to have flung out an elbow.

A penalty and a yellow card for Niakite was the final decision from Egyptian referee Mohamed Adel, though it was hard to see how the Malian central defender was not sent off.

A crucial miss

Tau stepped up to take the penalty, but blasted the ball way over the bar.

In the 35th minute, Tau ran onto a brilliant through ball but instead of squaring to Evidence Makgopa for an easy tap in, chose to shoot and Diarra made a comfortable save.

Three minutes before the break, a cross from Khuliso Mudau found the head of Tau, but again his effort was no problem for Diarra.

Mali came out with far more intent after the break, pressing Bafana into more mistakes, and should have gone in front in the 49th minute, but Haidara was way off target with only Williams to beat.

On the hour mark, however, Sekou Koita stepped up and curled in a brilliant free kick that Williams did well to get to but could only parry straight to Traore, who tapped into an empty net.

Mali soon doubled their lead, Sinayoko brushing off Siyanda Xulu and finishing low past Williams.