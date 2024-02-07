Bafana v Nigeria – Four key battles

There should be plenty of fierce mini-wars within a war on Wednesday.

The Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria should be an electrifying game.

Phakaaathi looks at four of the key match-ups when the two teams clash at Stade Bouake on Wedneday evening

Mthobi Mvala v Victor Osimhen

Mothobi Mvala. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mvala has been outstanding for South Africa since the start of the tournament, with his defensive prowess helping the team in some crucial moments.

The defender will get another test against Nigeria when he goes up against Super Eagles forward Osimhen, who is the current African Footballer of the Year.

Osimhen was a doubt for Nigeria for this game with an abdominal problem but now it does look as though he will play. The Napoli striker has just one goal so far at the AFCON finals and will no doubt be keen to add to that against Bafana.

Teboho Mokoena v Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi. Pic: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

It should be an interesting battle in midfield, with Mokoena having been one of the standout performers at the competition. The two players have a similar style of play – an ability to do the defensive work and to get forward and help their teams in attack.

While Mokoena scored a superb free kick against Morocco, and played a brilliant through ball for Thapelo Maskeo to net against Namibia, Iwobi has yet to provide a goal or assist at this AFCON.

Themba Zwane v William Troost-Ekong

Themba Zwane. Pic: Fadel Senna / AFP

Zwane has been fantastic for Bafana on their road to these semifinals with two Man-of-the-Match-awards and two goals, as well as one assist.

His experience will be vital for the team, where he will be guarded by the likes of skipper Ekong, who plays as a centre back for the Super Eagles.

The defender is known for his no-nonsense defending and it will be exciting to see him coming up against a skilful Zwane. Ekong also scored the winner the last time these two sides met, in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal.

Khuliso Mudau v Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman. Pic: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Atalanta winger Lookman scored the all-important goal for Nigeria in their quarterfinal match against Angola as they won 1-0, having also scored a brace in the last 16 against Cameroon.

Mudau will have to keep a very close eye on the forward, but, the Bafana defender has shown that he is capable of taking on any player with his calm defending.