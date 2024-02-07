Bafana’s Broos has no plans to quit after AFCON

'Why would I think about that?' said Broos to a question at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has stressed he has no plans to leave his post after an extremely successful Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

South Africa will play Nigeria in the semifinals at Stade Bouake on Wednesday evening and it is safe to say that whatever happens, Bafana have exceeded expectations by reaching the last four for the first time in 24 years.

Broos gave an interview to Belgian website hln.be ahead of the tournament where he suggest he may be fired if Bafana have a bad AFCON, and that it may be his last job in football.

Clearly, however, progressing to the last four has reignited any waning passion the Belgian had for the game.

“Why would I think about that (quitting)?” said Broos to a question at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“I said (before), I am 71, so there are moments to think about stopping, but as long as we are going on like we are now, why stop?

“I like my job and I like football so we will see what the future will bring.

“I think it is totally normal, after 36 years as a coach and 18 years of playing that little by little, you start thinking about the end of your career, but nothing more than that.”

‘You can’t do it with a bad team’

Broos added that it would be “fantastic”, if he can win the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana. He already won the tournament once, taking Cameroon all the way to the title in 2017 in Gabon.

“I can say I can be proud of myself to have two different teams in the semifinals. And I have won the AFCON already, that is something special, but on the other hand once you are in this phase of the tournament, you hope to win it (again)

“If I should succeed it would be fantastic for my CV. But it is not only the coach, it is also the team. You can’t do it with a bad team. So let’s see what this semifinal (against Nigeria) gives us and I hope we can go to the final on Sunday.”