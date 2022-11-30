Bantwana coach brimming with confidence ahead of Cosafa Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South African women’s Under-17 coach Delisiwe Mbatha says there are lots of positives in her squad as they look to lift the Under-17 Cosafa Cup title, which starts in Malawi on Thursday.

Bantwana spent some time in camp at the South Africa Football Association (Safa) training centre prior to their departure, with the team arriving at Malawi on Monday.

Having played two friendly matches before leaving the country, Mbatha is confident with her squad and says their main objective is to make sure they finish in top of Group A, where they will meet Malawi and Mauritius in the six teams tournament, with Group B consisting of Botswana, Comoros and Zambia.

“We had a very good training camp at Fun Valley for the whole week. The girls are fit, they are young, skilful and we are looking forward to a great Cosafa tournament. We are determined to go through to the group stages and it would be nice to finish top in our group so that we face the second-placed side in Group B. We want to go all the way and bring the trophy home,” Mbatha told Safa.net.

‘’We played friendly matches against Sasol (league) sides and already the girls showed character by winning both friendly matches. We beat Diepkloof Ladies 3-1, a very formidable side and the second game was against Home Sweepers from Springs, who we beat 4-1, so there are lots of positives in the team.”

‘’They are really looking good and I am sure this is the team for the future and we want to make South Africa proud,’’ concluded Mbatha.

The tournament will end on 10 December 2022.