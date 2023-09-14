Banyana and Dlamini win big at gsport Awards

The awards were a recognition for Banyana who have achieved a lot in the last two years.

Andile Dlamini of Mamelodi Sundowns was also named Goalkeeper of the Tournament during the Caf Women’s Champions League, Cosafa qualifier last week. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana were the major winners at the Momentum gsport Awards in Johannesburg on Tuesday.



ALSO READ: Banyana don’t need motivation against USA, says Ellis

Banyana were crowned the Team of the Year and also got the Ministerial award. Coach Desiree Ellis was named Coach of the Year, while goalkeeper Andile Dlamini won the Athlete of the Year award.

The awards were a recognition for Banyana who have achieved a lot in the last two years.

Just last year, the South African senior national women’s team lifted the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

This was a huge milestone for the team under the guidance of Ellis, who is a former captain of the team.

And this year, Banyana reached the knockout stages of the Fifa World Cup for the first time in their history Australia and New Zealand.

Dlamini has been exceptional in goals for both Banyana and club Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies. This is despite the shot-stopper not getting a chance to play at the World Cup.

Dlamini, who performed at the award ceremony alongside school kids, was delighted with the accolade.

“It is really an honour to have won this award. I feel very blessed and proud I want to continue doing great. This is just a sign that anything is possible in life and I want to inspire every little girl out there to go after their dreams and never let anyone tell them otherwise,” said the shot-stopper.



ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos – no more experimenting for October friendlies

“I will continue to work hard and to make sure that I’m always at my best. Thanks to everyone who has also been there for me all the way up to now. As I said, this is all about the next generation and giving hope to all the kids who are dreaming big. Lastly, congratulations to everyone who was nominated in the same category with me and everyone else.”

Dlamini’s award comes after the keeper helped Sundowns Ladies win the Cosafa Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers, where she was also named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.