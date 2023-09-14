Banyana midfielder Robyn Moodaly on her dog Breezy, her weakness and meeting the President

Robyn Moodaly started playing football from the age of seven, despite being relentlessly teased by the boys and girls in her class.

Robyn Moodaly and the rest of the Banyana Banyana team had a lot to celebrate at the 2023 Momentum gsport Awards, in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.

Coach Desiree Ellis’ charges made history at recent 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by becoming the first-ever South African national team (men or women) to make it past the group stages of a FIFA tournament.

The South Africa senior women’s team clinched the award for the second consecutive year after previously winning it in 2022 following their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco.

The team also took home the Ministerial award, to make it two awards for the night. Ellis took home the Coach of the Year accolade, while goalkeeper Andile Dlamini won the Momentum Athlete of the Year.

As the South African senior women’s team get ready to assemble for camp in Johannesburg on Saturday ahead of their departure to the United States, The Citizen chatted to Banyana midfielder Robyn Moodaly about her football career, how she likes to spend her time when she’s not on the football field and her favourite cheat meal.

ALSO SEE: ‘A moerse punch in the gut’ − Liesl Laurie on feeling overwhelmed and anxious

Getting to know Robyn Moodaly

R: I started playing football properly from the age of seven, but I unfortunately don’t remember that exact moment when I first kicked a football years before as I was very young, but I do remember the feeling of joy, excitement and just that rush of adrenaline that I felt whenever I touched the ball. I knew that this was something I had to pursue as I got a lot of joy from it.

Q: Did the boys in your class, or girls, tease you in school for wanting to play a ‘boy’s sport’?

R: Yes, I did get teased a lot. When I joined a boys soccer team for the first time in primary school, I could see there was a lot of confusion with my peers with regards to me playing a male-dominated sport because, at the time, it wasn’t common for females to play football and its wasn’t very popular in South Africa. It was challenging but my parents encouraged me to continue playing and to this day, they are still so supportive.

Q: As an elite athlete, eating healthy and nutritious meals are very important for your performance, but what is your favourite guilty cheat meal?

R: Now and again I do find myself craving a burger. I would say that Nando’s is my weakness.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: The ultimate homemade smash burger

R: My favourite drills include the involvement of the ball. Drills such as rondos or small-sided possession games is what I look forward to the most. Gym sessions are also one of my favourites as this is where I can work on myself individually ensuring I become stronger and more explosive on the field.

R: My FIFA World Cup debut has to be a career highlight for me. It’s an experience and moment I’ll cherish forever.

Q: You met President Cyril Ramaphosa last year. What was that experience like?

R: It’s not every day you get to meet the president. President Cyril Ramaphosa was very friendly and gave me a compliment saying I looked very young overall. The acknowledgement and certificate which we received from the government is a moment I will hold onto.

Q: Tell us about your partnership with Under Armour. Why did you choose them?

R: Under Armour reminds me that I’m not alone. Being part of UA makes me feel as if I’m part of a family. They provide me with the gear I need to achieve my goals, they’re my support system and driving force. I’m grateful to have Under Armour in my corner. The UA brand is global and elite, taking my personal brand to the next level.

R: Under Armour has given me confidence ensuring I am equipped with the correct gear to compete at the highest level. UA has helped me share my football story and let the world know who exactly Robyn Moodaly is and what I stand for!

Q: How do you implement the Protect This House mantra within your own career?

R: I’ve always believed hard work beats talent, and Protect This House is exactly that. The sweat, the tears, that “never give up” attitude and pushing yourself to the limit to be better each day…for myself and my team – both at club and national level – drives the same ethos and messaging.

Q: What does it mean to you to be part of a team sport and a leader in a sense where you get to support and motivate each other?

R: Being part of a team sport has taught me how to work together with my teammates in reaching a common goal and going the extra mile for one another. Putting your teammate first, fighting for them when they are down and just overall togetherness. It represents sisterhood for me.

I love spending time with my family and my dog Breezy. As you might know our schedules get so busy and often we don’t get much time for ourselves. So whenever I can I spend time with my loved ones, I make the most of the opportunity.