Banyana don’t need motivation against USA, says Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the group of players she selected for the two friendlies against the US have shown that they are able to step up against any team.



“This group of Banyana Banyana players is very grounded and they have shown that they can step up at any time. They have shown that they have the mentality, and I think you do not need any motivation when you are playing against the USA. They won’t need any motivation and this is another opportunity to test themselves,” Ellis said.

Ellis has called-up almost the same team that competed at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with the only two exceptions being Lonathemba Mhlongo and Sinoxolo Cesane.

The pair have replaced the injured Refiloe Jane and Bambanani Mbane.

Meanwhile, Banyana sponsors Sasol have congratulated all the players that have been called up for the friendly matches.

“Congratulations to all the players who received the nod from the technical team and were called up by the coach for this assignment,” said Sasol senior manager and group brand and sponsorship Nozipho Mbatha.



“Being entrusted with such a responsibility to represent South Africa after Banyana Banyana’s sterling performance in Australia and New Zealand, will bolster each player’s commitment to continue on the trajectory of high performance, inspiring those that follow in their footsteps to dream big, knowing nothing is impossible that which they put their mind to.

“Banyana Banyana have proven to all of us that consistent handwork contributes towards success. On behalf of Sasol, we wish them all the best.”

Banyana will take on the former world champions, the US, in Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on 21 September 2023, and in Chicago at Soldier Field on 24 September.