Banyana’s Matlou hoping for a last Olympic hurrah in Paris

'In the coming years I won't be here, so to play in one last Olympics will mean a lot for me,' said the 38 year old

Banyana Banyana’s Noko Matlou is aiming to play in her third Olympic Games in Paris later this year. Picture: Backpagepix

Veteran Banyana Banyana star Noko Matlou is determined to play in one last Olympics with Banyana Banyana in Paris later this year.

Banyana will play Nigeria away from home on Friday (kick off 5pm SA time) at the MKO Abiola Stadium in the first leg of a final Olympic qualifier, with the second leg to come on Tuesday at Loftus Stadium.

Only the winner over the two legs will advance to the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament later this year.

“It is important to qualify for the Olympics. In the coming years I won’t be here, so to play in one last Olympics will mean a lot for me,” said the 38 year old Matlou from Abuja, where Banyana are preparing for the meeting with the Super Falcons.

Matlou previously played for Banyana at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, while the side missed out on a place in Tokyo four years ago.

“It is a very important encounter against Nigeria … we missed out in 2020 and this time we have to make sure we qualify,” added Matlou, who is still playing her club football in Spain with Spanish club Eibar.

Overseas ambitions

27 year-old Midfielder Amogelang Motau, meanwhile, is one of seven players in the Banyana squad from the Western Cape’s UWC Ladies team.

Motau believes it is crucial for Bayana to make it to the Olympics, which gives a chance to locally-based players to seal overseas moves.

“This team has grown in leaps and bounds and I would love to be a part of the team that goes to the Olympics,” said Motau.

“Especially for the locally-based players … It is very important to be there, so that we can showcase our talent.”

There are 17 locally-based players, indeed, in the Banyana squad, with just seven based overseas, including Matlou, captain Refiloe Jane and star striker Thembi Kgatlana.

Motau says that it is good for the locally-based players to learn from the overseas-based talent in the squad.

“It is always good to have them in camp, they let us know what to expect,” added Motau.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria were finally able to welcome attacking superstar Asisat Oshoala into their camp as she arrived yesterday, along with Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo, to complete Nigeria’s 22-woman squad.